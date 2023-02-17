RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Barclays PLC raised its position in MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in MetLife by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,004,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

