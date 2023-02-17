RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.0 %

TOL opened at $58.90 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Citigroup increased their target price on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.