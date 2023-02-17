RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $565,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,724 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals Stock Performance

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $462.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $470.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 4.97%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

