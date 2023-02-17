RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.56 and a 200-day moving average of $214.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

