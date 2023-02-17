RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,943 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,465,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,375,000 after buying an additional 42,347 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after buying an additional 387,904 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,545,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,861,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

