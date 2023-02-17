RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 264 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.