RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 704,016 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $115,311,000 after acquiring an additional 528,624 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 915,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,907,000 after acquiring an additional 521,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 711,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $116,540,000 after acquiring an additional 495,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $172.02 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.30.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

