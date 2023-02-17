RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 374,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 153,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $24.32.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th.

