RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 374,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 153,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HNDL stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $24.32.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.