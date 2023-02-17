RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $152.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 584 shares of company stock valued at $90,800. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

