RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $299.43 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $218.52 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.48.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.