RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,686,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,692,000 after acquiring an additional 667,462 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after acquiring an additional 563,103 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,018 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.91. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

