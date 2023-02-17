RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5 %

GPN stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 266.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

