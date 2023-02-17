RFG Advisory LLC Sells 6,478 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 83,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,225,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

