RFG Advisory LLC Sells 87,848 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,848 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 310.9% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $62.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

