RFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,110,000 after acquiring an additional 313,099 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 96,888 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,202,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 537,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $53.54.

