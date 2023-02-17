RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

FCOM opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.