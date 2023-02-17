Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,758 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Rio Tinto Group Profile

RIO stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

