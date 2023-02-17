RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stake Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.56. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $140.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.32.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

