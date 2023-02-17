Roku’s (ROKU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cannonball Research lowered Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.93.
Roku Price Performance
Shares of ROKU stock opened at $70.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $161.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.80.
Insider Transactions at Roku
In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 195,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,022 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 442,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 330,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.
About Roku
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.
Further Reading
