Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rollins Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of ROL opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

