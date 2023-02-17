SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of SBA Communications worth $62,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,847,000 after acquiring an additional 366,879 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in SBA Communications by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 106,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

SBAC stock opened at $283.59 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SBA Communications

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.20.

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.