Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,076.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $71.55 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Featured Stories

