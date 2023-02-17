Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,229 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 48,635 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth $287,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,296,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,806,000 after acquiring an additional 131,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

AG stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

