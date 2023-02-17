Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Frontier Group Trading Down 2.4 %

ULCC stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

