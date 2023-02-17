Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in KT by 107.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 577,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 298,969 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KT by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in KT by 322.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KT in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

KT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

