Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 17,827 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. CWM LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $53,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $60,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASX shares. China Renaissance cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

ASE Technology Profile

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.20. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.