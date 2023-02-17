Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,563,000 after buying an additional 446,911 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 110.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 326,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 171,029 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,811,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,824,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 35.1% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 147,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 38,318 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 130.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.02%.

AGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.