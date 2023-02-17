Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 17,527 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

