Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $47,000 Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

CS opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Credit Suisse Group Profile



Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

