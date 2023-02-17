Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,542 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LUMN stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $12.54.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.
