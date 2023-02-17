Short Interest in Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Declines By 15.4%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Invesque Stock Down 0.6 %

MHIVF stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Invesque has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Invesque from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About Invesque

Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.

