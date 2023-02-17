Short Interest in Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Increases By 11.2%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$141.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LSDAF stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

