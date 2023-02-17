Short Interest in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Drops By 9.5%

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 556,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Articles

