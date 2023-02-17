Short Interest in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Expands By 10.8%

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $3.10 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.65 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 233.98% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVLU shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

See Also

