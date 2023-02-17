Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,952 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MU opened at $60.05 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

