Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 18.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC dropped their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $147.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.01.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.09%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.