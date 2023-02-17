Sigma Planning Corp Buys 719 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $124.38 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $192.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

