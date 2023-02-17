Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $177.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $197.75.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

