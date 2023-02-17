Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.65. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $134.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

