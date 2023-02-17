Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $40,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.70. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

