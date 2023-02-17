Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 2.1 %

AMT stock opened at $212.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.32. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

