Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.86 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.