Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Republic Services Trading Up 3.3 %

RSG stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading

