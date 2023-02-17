Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.66 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,170 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,966,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,949,000 after purchasing an additional 508,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,868 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,830,000 after buying an additional 350,610 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

