Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% during the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 40,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

