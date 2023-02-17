Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $66.29 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $82.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56.

