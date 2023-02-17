Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPHD stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82.

