Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 28.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,122,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Oracle stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. The company has a market cap of $236.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

