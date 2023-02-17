Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.30.

