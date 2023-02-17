Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,415 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after buying an additional 134,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after buying an additional 112,138 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,896.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 100,991 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

